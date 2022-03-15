14-yr-old babysitter strangles toddler in Lagos

A 14-year-old female nanny, Chiamaka, has been arrested for allegedly strangling her mistress’ son, one Jayden Osokolo.

The girl, brought from Enugu by the victim’s mother to work as a housemaid, reportedly killed the six-month-old baby, claiming that a cult group to which she belongs demanded his blood from her.

The incident was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, at a press briefing held on Monday at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

Alabi, represented by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said Chiamaka was among several suspects arrested by the police in the last two months for various crimes in the state.

He said, “On February 6, 2022, the 14-year-old nanny strangles the baby kept in her custody to death. The suspect confessed to be a member of the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu, Enugu State. During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult group requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.”

Also, the police said a suspected female cult leader, 30-year-old Blessing Gabriel, was apprehended with a gun and hard drugs concealed in her bra.

She was reportedly apprehended on February 18, 2022 after other members of the gang earlier arrested led police detectives to her hideout at Satellite Town.

The CP said, “During her arrest, a miniature English pistol concealed in a bag and substance suspected to be hard drug tucked under her bra were recovered. Similarly, two male armed robbery suspects/cultists, Umoru Galadima, 26 and Celestine Igwe aka Ofor, 36, were arrested by operatives of the command’s Special Squad on 18/2/2022.

“The two armed robbery suspects and others now at large on 21/1/2022 around 2100hrs (9pm) attacked innocent shop owners and robbed them of their valuables at Satellite Town, Festac. Also arrested in the course of investigation were the following self-confessed cultists who belong to the Viking Confraternity.

“The suspects are: Ikechukwu Chikwau 25; Aleke Onyeka, 28; Anthony Nwachukwu, 25 and Odo Solomon, 32. The suspects are among a gang of cultists responsible for the spate of rival cult clashes in Satellite Town and its environs. One locally-made pistol belonging to Celestine Igwe aka Ofor was recovered from Odo Solomon.”

