14-Year-Old Boy Sentenced to Jail Over Murder of Schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy, Yussuff Mustapha has been sentenced to jail by a British court following his involvement in the murder of schoolboy, Leon Lincoln.

The 14-year-old who is believed to be Britain’s youngest ever gun killer was unmasked after his sentencing Monday, November 29 for gunning down and stabbing his 15-year-old victim to death.

Keon Lincoln was shot in the stomach then repeatedly knifed during a 30-second rampage in Birmingham in back in January.

A judge lifted a reporting restriction banning the identity of the 14-year-old Yussuf Mustapha as he was caged for at least 16 years for murder.

Mustapha’s co-defendants Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, were both sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years for murder.

A 16-year-old also convicted of Keon’s murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to be detained to serve at least 17 years.

While Kieron Donaldson, 19, was sentenced to 12 years on prison for manslaughter after supplying the weapons used in the brutal slaying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...