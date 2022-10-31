14 burnt to death in Enugu accident

At least 14 passengers were burnt to death in a fatal road mishap near the Four-Corner Enugu on Sunday night.

The ill-fated 14-seater bus, which was said to be travelling from Imo State to Adamawa, reportedly ran into a trailer before going up in flames.

All the passengers except one, were burnt beyond recognition in the accident, which occurred at the Enugu end of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

Only one passenger survived the auto crash, with varying versions of how he escaped. Some said sympathisers rescued him; others said he jumped out of the moving vehicle from the window.

The lone survivor, it was learnt, is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla.

The passengers were said to have embarked on the night journey in a bid to escape the weekly Monday “sit at home” exercise which continues to be enforced across the South East by gunmen though long cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which introduced it to protest the continued detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian Government.

