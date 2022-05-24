12 killed as terrorists ravage Katsina community

No fewer than twelve people have been killed by terrorists at Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists were also said to have burnt a lot of farmlands belonging to the residents of the village during their early morning operation that took hours.

Eyewitness said the terrorists, armed with weapons, arrived the village on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically in the air to disperse the residents.

This caused panic in the village, causing residents to scamper for safety to the neighboring communities.

The State Police Command through the Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, stating that among the victims were villagers who had attempted to escape into their farmlands.

He explained that security operatives were already on top of the situation as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idris Dauda Dabban, led a team of security operatives including himself to the village for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“Yes, it’s true, the incident happened. The bandits were at the village this Tuesday morning and killed twelve villagers,” Isah said.

“Some of those killed included those attempting to escape to their farmlands.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Idris Dauda Dabban had in response led a team of security operatives to the village this morning.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...