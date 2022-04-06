11 soldiers killed as terrorists hit Kaduna military base

At least no fewer than 11 soldiers were feared killed by suspected terrorists in a military base at Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source whose brother was among the soldiers killed by marauding terrorists revealed this on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the terrorists, in large numbers on motorcycles, stormed the Polwire village where they engaged the soldiers in a gun battle on Monday.

The attack comes amid growing calls for the imposition of a state of emergency in Kaduna over the alarming rate of insecurity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...