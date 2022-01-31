11 killed in fresh attack in Southern Kaduna

At least 11 people have been killed during an attack by suspected bandits at Kurmin Masara community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the attackers were said to have stormed the community while the residents were still asleep.

Victims include an elderly visually impaired woman who was reportedly burnt to death inside her room.

Over 30 houses and properties were also burnt in the attack while many residents fled from the community for fear of being attacked.

The latest incident comes barely four days after the Kaduna State Government held a peace-building meeting between leaders of the Fulani, Hausa and Atyap communities in Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas, where all the stakeholders agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

