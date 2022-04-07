107-yr-old woman plucks out boy’s eye for ‘disappearing’ charm

A Kano State Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 107-year-old woman, Furera Abubakar, in prison.

She was remanded in prison alongside Isah Hassan, 17, for allegedly plucking out the eye of a 12-year-old boy.

The Prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court on Wednesday that the defendants committed the offence on March 19, 2022 at Rimin Hamza Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

Abubakar and Isah, both residents of Dantsinke Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Soron-Dinki alleged that on the same date at about 9pm, the defendants conspired, deceived and lured Mustapha Yunus to a nearby stream and plucked out his right eye with a sharp knife.

He said: “As a result, the victim sustained grievous hurt and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.”

The plea of the defendants were, however, not taken.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened the provision of sections 97 and 229 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre.

Jibril adjourned the matter until April 11, 2022 for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Kano State Police Command had on March 29, 2022 arrested the defendants.

Isah, the first defendant, was allegedly ordered to bring a human eye to be used in preparing an “appear and disappear” charm by the second defendant, Abubakar.

