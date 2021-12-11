Saturday, December 11, 2021
100 People Feared Dead After Tornado Ripped Through Chicago and Kentucky: Photos

News reports have confirmed that about 100 people are feared dead after a devastating tornado ripped through the midwest.

According to TMZ, the one tornado traveled 223 miles, sweeping through county after county in Kentucky. And speaking with the publicm Governor Andy Beshear said, “We have deaths in multiple counties. This is one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history.”

See some of the images:

