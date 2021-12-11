100 People Feared Dead After Tornado Ripped Through Chicago and Kentucky: Photos

News reports have confirmed that about 100 people are feared dead after a devastating tornado ripped through the midwest.

According to TMZ, the one tornado traveled 223 miles, sweeping through county after county in Kentucky. And speaking with the publicm Governor Andy Beshear said, “We have deaths in multiple counties. This is one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history.”

See some of the images:

Prayers immediately for residents and family from Monette, AR. Massive tornado with destruction. Monette Arkansas Nursing Home took a direct hit with residents in it. #Monette #tornado pic.twitter.com/0Z2Onse9Ej — Real Talk Maggie (@realtalkmaggie) December 11, 2021

Constant lightning in Little Rock as we head up north. #arwx #ARstormteam pic.twitter.com/W8xsXQXIBU — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) December 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...