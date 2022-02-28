10 killed, scores kidnapped as bandits hit Kaduna again

No fewer than ten persons have been killed by suspected bandits during separate attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The marauding criminals also kidnapped an unspecified number of people, mainly women, from the communities during the operation that lasted for several hours.

Although the state and police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, Channels Television, citing local sources, said the bandits had earlier attacked some villages in neighbouring Niger State where they kidnapped some people, and while on their way back to their camp passing through Birnin Gwari, they were attacked by some local vigilantes at Ungwan Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga villages in Randagi district of Birnin-Gwari.

In retaliation, the bandits were said to have returned to the villages on Saturday morning and killed ten people, including six local vigilante members and four villagers. They also kidnapped an unspecified number of people during the operation.

In a related development, bandits blocked the Kaduna- Birnin-Gwari Road at about 10 am on Saturday morning and attacked motorists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...