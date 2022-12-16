10 killed, including 5 children in French fire

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says.

Officials released a statement saying a “sizeable fire” broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in Vaulx-en-Velin.

Four people are in a critical condition and 10 others reported minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished by 170 firefighters who were sent to the scene at 03:25 (02:25 GMT).

Olivier Klein, the minister delegate of cities and housing for the Borne region, tweeted on Friday morning: “The provisional tally sends chills down your spine.”

The minister of the interior, Gerard Darmanin, said the cause of the fire is still unknown and praised the work of the firefighters who rescued people in “extremely difficult conditions”. He added that the children who died were all aged between three and 15.

The French home secretary, added that an inquiry into what sparked the fire will be launched later on Friday.

