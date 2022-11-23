10 killed as gunman opens fire in US supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, police say.

A man believed to be the store manager opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted “police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart”.

Police told reporters that the attack happened at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT).

Pictures on social media showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

Spokesperson Leo Kosinski said the shooting was believed to have happened inside the store, and that the suspect acted alone.

Walmart said it was “shocked at this tragic event” and that it was “working closely with law enforcement”.

Following the incident, footage appeared online which appeared to show an eyewitness – wearing Walmart uniform – describing what happened.

He said he had left a staff room, which a manager then entered and opened fire.

“Sadly we lost a few of our associates,” the man said, clarifying that he did not know how many of his colleagues were shot.

Tuesday evening’s attack comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a LGBT nightclub in the US state of Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

In 2019, a mass shooting at a Walmart in the city of El Paso in Texas left 23 dead.

